Super Bowl Sunday brings added business for local restaurants

In preparation for Super bowl Sunday many local restaurants were fast at work this morning. Parker's BBQ, Campus Calzones and Marabella Pizza all say that they had more staff than usual for the big game.

Parker's BBQ says on a usual Sunday they have about seven servers, but on Sunday, they doubled their wait staff to 14 in preparation for the increase in customers.

"We staff extra help in the kitchen, and just have everyone prepared and ready to go to make a lot of orders today," Gary Boykin, a manager at Parker's BBQ, said.

Campus Calzones were among the many offers Super Bowl specials.

"You can get five calzones 24 wings, up too two sauces with that and two, two liters for fifty four dollars." said Lindsay Boylan, manager at Campus Calzone.

And Jayon Bryant, a manager at Marabella Pizza, says Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year for them.

"Well its the busiest day of the year for delivers, we got a couple extra drivers on hand we ordered extra wings, just to prepare for the demand that were gonna get later today," Bryant said.

Businesses said the hours between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. were expected to be the busiest of the day.