Sup Dogs looking to repeat in best college bar competition

It's time to once again support a local bar looking to be named best college bar in the country.

After their upset win last year in Barstool's Best Bar competition, Sup Dogs in Greenville is looking to repeat in the online bracket-style tournament.

If you want to vote for Sup Dogs, you will have to do it on Twitter using unique hashtags, according to 5th Year.

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio tells WITN the community support has been a big help, and it has helped to give them more recognition like a tourist attraction.

Last year, Sup Dogs was a No. 8 seed but will be a No. 1 this year after their victory over a Penn State bar last year.