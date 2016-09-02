Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Advertisement

(WITN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2016 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Terrible weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your weather photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

When you submit your photos to Carolina Camera, it gives WITN the opportunity to show your photo on air or on our website and social media accounts.

Weather photos aren't the only on Carolina Camera! Other submission categories include: Sports, Military, Pet Pics, Holidays & Seasons, Wildlife & Nature, Newsworthy, People, Places, The Great Outdoors and Photo Art & Illustrations.

To submit a photo to Carolina Camera, please visit our photo gallery.

Phillip’s Forecast: More pop up storms Wednesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
By Phillip Williams
Scattered showers and storms will fade away tonight only to reform Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Names released of those involved in Greene County fatal crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

Updated: 44 minutes ago
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention scheduled for the Greenville Convention Center after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat.

Weather delays search for missing New Bern woman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
By WITN Web Team
Rains this afternoon forced the search to conclude early and it will resume at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff: Crews search for missing man in Williamston river

Updated: 47 minutes ago
By Tori Poole
Officials continue the search for missing man in Roanoke River at Moratoc Park in Williamston.

Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
By Dave Jordan
Craven County's Tryon Palace is getting money from the federal government to help it bring back temporary employees.

Greenville summer camp registration continues

Updated: 54 minutes ago
By Dave Jordan
Spots are still available for summer camp with Greenville Recreation and Parks.

PGV hopes grant helps land second airline

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Dave Jordan
Pitt Greenville Airport continues to pursue a second commercial airline service.

Beach Renourishment project wrapping up along Crystal Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Stacia Strong
The Carteret County Shore Protection Office is getting closer to finishing phase two of three on a beach renourishment project.

UPDATE: Teenager charged in Wilson murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
State expands COVID-19 testing to all nursing home residents, staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WITN Web Team
North Carolina health officials announced Tuesday that all residents and staff at nursing homes in the state will be tested for COVID-19.