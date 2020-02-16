Students participate in black history trivia competition hosted by ECU sorority

The Iota Kappa Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at ECU celebrated Black History Month by hosting a trivia competition on Sunday.

The Quiz Bowl was held at the Drew Steele Center.

Middle school and high school students in Pitt County competed by answering trivia about black history. The questions included multiple choice, fill-in-the-blank, and question-and-answer as well.

The team that answers the most questions correctly out of ten after four rounds wins.

The participating teams were from Hope Middle School, Kappa League, PCS Early College High School, The Pitt County 4H All-Stars, and Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.