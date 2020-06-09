Students in foster care celebrate high school graduations

Some of the newest high school graduates in eastern Carolina are being honored for overcoming adversity and earning their high school diplomas.

The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted a parade for nearly a dozen new high school graduates who are involved with the foster care program.

The students spent anywhere from months up to seven years in foster care, but overcame life's challenges and earned their high school diplomas recently.

The students represented high schools from across Pitt County, as well as Southern Nash High School.

Many of the new graduates have plans to attend college in the fall, while others are entering the workforce.

Ke'uan May earned his diploma from South Central High School and is now headed on scholarship to Methodist University in August. He says he wants kids coming up behind him to know they can overcome anything and achieve their goals. "Once you fail it's hard to get back up, but once you get back up knowing that you can do it once you keep working hard you can do anything you want to do."

Many of the new graduates are participating in a program that supports former foster kids as they become young adults.