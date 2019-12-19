Students at ECU Community School get an early Christmas surprise

Students from the ECU Community School in Greenville received an early Christmas surprise Thursday morning.

Faculty and staff from the ECU College of Education donated Christmas gifts to 117 students at the school, each receiving children's books, a coloring book, crayons, and an ECU sweater. The kids, ranging from kindergarten to 5th grade, were having a regular day of school in their classrooms when they got the surprise.

The community school's principal, Tracy Cole, said they do this out of love for their students. "We love all of our scholars and we want the best for them...we want to make sure that they have the very best in terms of children's literature so that they can read and continue to learn and grow. But again, to work to meet their basic needs, they have a nice, warm sweatshirt that they can wear during this winter season," she said.

Cole went around to each classroom with those who came to deliver the gifts. She emphasized gratefulness to the students, reminding them to say 'thank you' when they received their gifts.

This is the third year the ECU College of Education has partnered with the Community School for this annual holiday drive.