Street cafe's continue to be popular in New Bern

We're in week four of the second phase of reopening the state and one city in the east is also getting ready to head into their fourth weekend of a new initiative to help their downtown restaurants.

Friday marks the fourth street cafe event in downtown New Bern and so far the extended eating spaces have been hugely successful.

The city decided to close down several streets in the downtown area so restaurants could extend their dining spaces into the streets and parking lots.

The Friday and Saturday events have included music and other businesses have stayed open as well, breathing life back into the waterfront community.

Because of the popularity of the street cafe's, city officials say they are looking at ways to make it a year round event.