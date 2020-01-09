Stray dogs attack Jones County farm animals

The owners of one farm in Jones County are worried about their animals after stray dogs killed 2 of their pigs and injured a horse.

Jones County does not have an animal control department or animal ordinance, but the owners at Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue are still asking local leaders for help.

The couple said stray dogs attacked their farm animals and it may be only a matter of time before it happens again.

Marlin and Mari Spoonmore own the rescue and have a variety of animals.

The Spoonmores said when they woke up Tuesday morning to barking dogs outside, they quickly realized that the dogs had attacked and killed 2 pigs, and then came back the next day, and attacked a horse.

"Killed one right there and damaged the other one so badly that the next day she had to be euthanized. So that was tragic for us. We didn't know how to react to that. It was kind of frightening," said Mari Spoonmore.

Jones County doesn't have an animal control service. Leaders say they call in resources from neighboring counties in some situations but have not done so in this case.

Marlin Spoonmore said, "Nobody's been here. Nobody seems to care. The only information you get is, you've got the right to shoot them."

Jones County does not have any pertaining ordinances, but that has been recently suggested.

Leaders said the animal ordinance will likely be addressed at a meeting in February.