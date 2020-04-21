Strawberries On 903 staying busy amid pandemic

A local strawberry farm is seeing big business as the berries begin to ripen and enter the peak season.

Staff at Strawberries On 903 in Pitt County say they've been very busy as of late. They say the crop turned out great despite concerns about the unusually warm winter. They say there was fear that the crop would ripen too early, but the berries are actually hitting their peak at the right time.

This year is a little different as berry lovers can't pick their own due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff members say they are picking trays every day for the public to pickup, and the season will probably last through May.

Visitors to the farm that we spoke with say fresh strawberries are something they look forward to every spring.

Staff at the farm say there's plenty of other locally grown produce available as well. You can call ahead or stop by Monday through Saturday.

