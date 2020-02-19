Stores preparing for wintry weather

With the threat of snow Thursday night, stores are stocked up on supplies for winter weather.

Lowe's on Tenth Street in Greenville says they have all the winter supplies you need for the upcoming winter snow threat.

Lowe's store manager Darb Martin says they have plenty of ice melt, faucet protection items, pipe insulation and shovels to remove snow from driveways.

The store also has a big supply of heat lamps and heat lamp bulbs.

Wednesday morning we saw several people coming in to get supplies for the possible winter weather.

As of right now the ground temperatures are in the low 50's, so it will difficult for the snow to begin to accumulate. However, once it begins to stick to grassy areas and other above ground surfaces it may accumulate 1 to 2 or possibly 3 inches for well inland areas.

If you are in need of supplies Lowe's says it will be open until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and will be open all day Thursday and Friday