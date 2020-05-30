Stores, police cars targeted in Charlotte protest over death

Protesters in Charlotte responding to the death of George Floyd in looted stores, kicked and stomped on police cars and engaged in confrontations that led to multiple arrests.

News outlets report that protests in the city began peacefully Friday evening but turned violent as the night wore on.

A grocery store and a cell phone store were looted, and protesters threw rocks at police, smashed a police bicycle, slashed the tires of a police car.

Officers responded with more than a dozen arrests, including City Council member Braxton Winston, who was charged with failure to disperse.

Three officers suffered minor injuries.

