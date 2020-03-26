Stop the Spread order now in effect in Greenville

The city of Greenville’s Stop the Spread order is now in effect, asking people to stay home, especially now that four new cases were confirmed Thursday in Pitt County, bringing the total to ten.

Pitt County ordered people to stay at home beginning Wednesday.

Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail says, “One person was in their 70s, that’s probably the oldest of the cases. The youngest is 22, so that’s kind of the range on this.”

One of the new cases is an ECU student who was in Florida and became ill. That student never returned to campus following spring break and has been in isolation.

Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson says none of the cases are in his town, so for now, they’re not taking any drastic action like a stay at home order. Jackson says, “Til we find out something further, we feel safe. I think the citizens are safe.”

Jackson says he thinks they would make changes once the town sees its first case.

Pitt County says it’s not actively enforcing the stay at home order. They say it’s more just a suggestion.

