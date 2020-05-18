Stolen vehicle high speed chase ends in SUV crash

A high speed chase with a stolen vehicle out of Florida ended with a crash this afternoon in Beaufort County.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 33 near Possum Track Road, east of Chocowinity.

Sgt. Kevin Respess says the chase began around the U.S. 17 bypass as a seat belt violation for the driver, 31-year-old Christopher McCreery, of Hertford. Troopers learned the SUV was stolen from Florida and the chase reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Respess says McCreery ran off the road and flipped the vehicle as least once. He was treated at the scene and is now in jail.

The Highway Patrol will charge the man with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while impaired, felony flee and elude, and careless and reckless driving. McCreery is also a probation absconder, according to Sgt. Respess.

