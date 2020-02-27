Stokes man charged with trying to kill another man Wednesday night

A Stokes man is being held on a $1 million bond after deputies say he tried to kill another man Wednesday night.

Jamie Wainwright was arrested this morning by Pitt County deputies and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Deputies say the stabbing happened around 8:50 p.m. at a mobile home on Highway 33 East of Greenville.

Anthony Alligood, 39, of Greenville, showed up at Vidant Medical Center after being stabbed.

There's no word yet on Alligood's condition or why he was stabbed.

