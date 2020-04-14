Stimulus check spending tips from a financial expert

The first round of stimulus checks have already gone out, and many people out of work who are struggling financially may finally have something to look forward to. However, when you get the check, what should you do with the money?

Jim Taunton with Taunton Financial in Greenville, is a financial planner, and says he doesn't suggest spending it all too quickly.

"Spending it frivolously is never a good thing," Taunton said.

If you're still working, Taunton says you can invest or help out a local business.

Taunton said, "If you get the money and don't need it at all and don't foresee needing it in the near future, it is a great buying opportunity for a lot of good companies whose stocks have been depressed because of the downturn."

On the other hand, more than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began and will need the money now.

So, for those out of work, Taunton says pay your bills or put the money away.

"Keep it in a local account handy. You don't know what's coming in the next two to three months. You may need it," Taunton said.

Taunton says paying some bills early to get ahead isn't the best plan.

"There's no financial or economic benefit from doing that. I'd rather keep the money in the account, ready to pay next month's bills rather than pre-pay bills. If they were going to give you a discount on rent or some other bill you're paying? Give you 20 percent off for paying early? Sure," said Taunton.

Greenville resident Montavius Spellman recently got a new puppy. He's still waiting for his stimulus check.

Spellman said, "I'll make sure that my dog has everything it needs and make sure I have everything I need in my household, like groceries. Making sure I catch up on some bills."

Shyheim Richardson has a new puppy as well. Both say they want to also help people in need.

"Me and my wife, we're going to, of course, stack up on some bills," Richardson said, "and credit card debts."

Richardson is from New Bern and says the money helps, but doesn't cover everything.

"It's a start in the right direction. Is it enough? Not really. Not for the home that I have," said Richardson.

Taunton is optimistic things will get back on track soon.

"I really believe the economy, beginning next quarter, will rebound very nicely along with the markets," Taunton said.

Taunton also suggests looking into government programs if the money isn't enough to help you along

If you mailed your taxes, the IRS says it may take longer to get the physical check to you. If you've filed electronically, direct deposits are expected to be sent out over the next few weeks.