Stay at home order impacts family balance

Governor Roy Cooper’s “Stay at Home” executive order was effective Monday at 5 p.m., put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus in North Carolina.

The order means North Carolinians are expected to stay at home unless they need to leave for essentials like groceries, medicine, or exercise.

However, the new order doesn’t change much for one family. The Getz family has been spending time and taking online classes at home for two weeks now.

Mom, Megan Getz, said having a routine and allotted time to get out and exercise is key. “We need to get outside and kind of move and get the wiggles out and then come back inside and we can do some more work,” she said.

While staying inside together takes a little getting used to, Getz said she thinks other families like hers can learn to adapt with a little patience.

The order is set to be in place for at least the next 30 days.