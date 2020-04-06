'Stay at home' order for prison inmates; ban on new admissions

North Carolina's prisons are now under a stay at home order for inmates and a ban on any new ones.

With outbreaks in three state prisons, Johnston, Caledonia, and Neuse correctional institutions, the state is instituting a two-week moratorium on any inmate transfers to different prisons or the system accepting new inmates from county jails.

Seven inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, and over the weekend face masks were distributed to all staff and inmates at those three prisons.

The only exceptions for inmate transfers will be to comply with court orders, for medical or mental health reasons, for security reasons, or to release inmates who have completed their sentences.

The state has 34,400 inmates in its prison system.

