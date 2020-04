The state says the first prison inmate has died from the coronavirus.

The Department of Public Safety says the man first showed symptoms on April 8th and was isolated.

The man was housed at Pender Correctional Institution, a medium security prison in Burgaw.

The inmate, who was in his late 50s with underlying health conditions, was hospitalized on April 13th and he died Tuesday.

On Tuesday, county officials said four inmates at the prison have tested positive.