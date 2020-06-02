State troopers investigating wreck on Highway 264 in Beaufort County

State troopers are on scene of a crash that happened in Beaufort County Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 264 near Voa Road heading west toward Washington. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed near Voa Road and traffic is expected to be high in that area.

We have reached out to officials to learn if anyone was injured and how many vehicles were involved.

