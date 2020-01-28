State trooper shoots, injures armed person during traffic stop

A state trooper shot a person on the side of I-95 in our state Monday afternoon.

The NC Highway Patrol says it happened in Robeson County. A state trooper was doing a roadside safety inspection when investigators say someone with a weapon who wasn't involved in the inspection approached the trooper.

The trooper told the armed person to stop, but the person ignored those instructions. The trooper then fired a shot, hitting the person.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No names have been released.

The trooper is currently on administrative duty, and the SBI has been asked to investigate.