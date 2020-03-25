State treasurer has coronavirus

State Treasurer Dale Fowell has come down with the coronavirus.

Folwell says he returned to Raleigh last Monday after a long-planned trip with his son.

The state treasurer says he has a perennial cough, and when he returned to work he experienced what he thought was a reaction to spring pollen.

Aware of the pandemic, Folwell said he monitored his temperature and saw no increase through the weekend even though his cough seemed to worsen. "After consulting with a physician, I was tested on the afternoon of Monday, March 23, and was informed late last night of a positive result," said Folwell.

The treasurer has quarantined himself and said only staff "absolutely necessary" will be in the State Treasurer's Office.

The 61-year-old Folwell was elected state treasurer in 2017.

