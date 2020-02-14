State superintendent accused of sending texts for political gain

State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson
Updated: Fri 1:02 PM, Feb 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's State Schools Superintendent has been accused of using a database to send hundreds of thousands of text messages and emails for political gain.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that multiple ethics complaints have been filed against State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Johnson sent 540,000 text messages and 800,000 email messages that he accessed from a state database to voice his opposition to the ``Common Core'' educational standards.

Johnson's opposition to the standards is a major part of his campaign for lieutenant governor. 

 