State superintendent accused of sending texts for political gain

North Carolina's State Schools Superintendent has been accused of using a database to send hundreds of thousands of text messages and emails for political gain.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that multiple ethics complaints have been filed against State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Johnson sent 540,000 text messages and 800,000 email messages that he accessed from a state database to voice his opposition to the ``Common Core'' educational standards.

Johnson's opposition to the standards is a major part of his campaign for lieutenant governor.

