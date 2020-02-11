State sets up robocall reporting hotline

North Carolina is making it easier for you to report those annoying robocalls.

Attorney General Josh Stein says they have set up a robo-report hotline as well as creating a detailed online form to report abuse.

The number is 1-844-8-NO-ROBO, while the web form can be accessed by clicking here.

"Robocalls are annoying and disruptive at best – but at worst, can result in people losing their life savings," said Stein. "These scammers are clever and they know that it's difficult for law enforcement to go after them. If we don't receive the calls, we don't have all the information – but you do. That is why I'm asking North Carolinians to report their calls to me."

Stein says the North Carolina Department of Justice will investigate complaints and share information with federal authorities.