State says unemployment insurance beneficiaries to receive additional help

The North Carolina Division of Employment Security says additional help will be provided for those seeking unemployment insurance benefits.

The state says they anticipate many residents to have questions regarding changes to unemployment insurance benefits as a result of the federal relief bill.

On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper told DES to start implementing the unemployment insurance provision of the federal CARES Act.

The state is waiting for guidance from U.S. Department of Labor later this week about how to implement the changes, which include an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits.

Officials say the additional $600 will be for the weeks ending April 4th through July 31st.

Payments will go out approximately two weeks after the guidance is received.

Any benefits that are owed will be paid retroactively.