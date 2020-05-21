State reports first case of MIS-C associated with COVID-19

The state is now reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that's associated with the coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services says MIS-C is very rare, but as COVID-19 cases increase, there could be additional reports of MIS-C.

First reported in the United Kingdom late last month, the U.S. saw their first cases in New York City earlier this month.

DHHS says most children with MIS-C have a fever lasting several days along with other symptoms that include:

• Irritability or decreased activity

• Abdominal pain without another explanation

• Diarrhea

• Vomiting

• Rash

• Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)

• Poor feeding

• Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry

• Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red

Health officials say parents should immediately call their child's doctor if the child has a persistent fever plus any of the above symptoms.

MIS-C is not contagious, but DHHS says children with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that may be contagious.

