State reports first case of MIS-C associated with COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state is now reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that's associated with the coronavirus.
The Department of Health and Human Services says MIS-C is very rare, but as COVID-19 cases increase, there could be additional reports of MIS-C.
First reported in the United Kingdom late last month, the U.S. saw their first cases in New York City earlier this month.
DHHS says most children with MIS-C have a fever lasting several days along with other symptoms that include:
• Irritability or decreased activity
• Abdominal pain without another explanation
• Diarrhea
• Vomiting
• Rash
• Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)
• Poor feeding
• Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry
• Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red
Health officials say parents should immediately call their child's doctor if the child has a persistent fever plus any of the above symptoms.
MIS-C is not contagious, but DHHS says children with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that may be contagious.