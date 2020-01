North Carolina has seen another flu death, bringing the number to ten so far this flu season.

The State Department of Health and Human Services released numbers today for activity from last week.

Of the ten deaths, one was between 25 and 49 years old, while all others were 65 or older.

Statewide, flu cases are well ahead of last year at this same time.

Flu season runs through May and typically peaks in mid-February.