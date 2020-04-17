State prison in Wayne County has 149 coronavirus cases

Increased testing has found 149 coronavirus cases at Neuse Correctional Institution.

The state prison outside of Goldsboro began testing all 700 inmates, as well as providing tests to all staff members who wanted it.

The Wayne County Health Department says these numbers will most likely climb.

"The outbreak at Neuse CI is no doubt a cause for concern but not for panic," said Prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee. "We have medical protocols in place to handle this and frankly it is better to know up front what we are facing so we can do what is necessary to stop the spread."

The county now has 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. Two of those deaths happened at the Mount Olive Center, a nursing home where 17 patients and two employees have contracted the virus.

Statewide, there are seven correctional facilities with outbreaks.

