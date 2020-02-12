State prison evacuated due to flooding concerns

A state prison in Eastern Carolina has been evacuated because of flooding concerns.

The 700 inmates from Neuse Correctional Institution have been moved to more than a dozen prisons across the state.

Prison spokesman John Bull says with the nearby Neuse River rising, there is concern that the prison could be cut off from adjacent roads. He said the minimum and medium security inmates were being moved out of an abundance of safety.

The prison is on Stevens Mill Road just outside of Goldsboro and the evacuations began Tuesday afternoon.

Staff at the state prison have been temporarily reassigned to other facilities.

Bull says the last time the entire prison was evacuated was back in 2016.

