State officials get update on dual language program in Pitt County Schools

Some state officials got an update Thursday on the dual language program in Pitt County Schools.

North Carolina State House Representative Perrin Jones (R-District 9) and North Carolina State Board of Education member Jill Camnitz, visited Belvoir Elementary School.

During the visit they had an opportunity for an up close look at the schools fast growing and highly successful dual language program.

Belvoir Elementary is both an open enrollment school and a thematic school focusing on providing students with Pitt County Schools first dual language program with both Spanish and English.

Students who enter the program in Kindergarten are fully immersed in both languages and work to become fluent and literate in both.

Next school year, Pactolus School, a K-8 school, will begin a dual language immersion program as well, with other schools to follow and other languages to be added in the future.

