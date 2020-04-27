State now releasing information on nursing home outbreaks

The state has reversed course and is now releasing information on COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and residential care facilities.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it will update the list twice a week.

Here in Eastern Carolina, there have been 70 confirmed cases and three deaths at the facilities.

Those include the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston (4 cases, 1 death), Spring Harbor of Kinston (4 cases), Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation in Windsor (3 cases), Brookdale on Country Day Road, Goldsboro (3 cases, 1 death), Brookdale on Berkeley Boulevard, Goldsboro (5 cases), and Pine Forest Rest Home in Northampton County (27 cases, 1 death).

Since the outbreaks began last month, DHHS had maintained that naming the facilities with outbreaks could identify patients. That changed Monday after a coalition of media threatened to sue the state if the information wasn't made public.

