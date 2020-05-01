State now breaking down COVID-19 cases by ZIP code

State health officials have started breaking down coronavirus cases by ZIP codes.

Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that this afternoon during the state's daily update on the virus.

Several counties had already begun to release their data by ZIP code.

Cohen said the state is trying to share as much information as possible and still protect patient confidentiality. It shows the total number of cases for that ZIP code plus any deaths that have occurred.

ZIP codes with fewer than 500 people and those with less than five lab-confirmed cases would not be included in the breakdown.

Use this link to find cases via ZIP code.