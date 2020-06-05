State confirms that first child has died from COVID-19

A young girl has died after a battle with the coronavirus.

WRAL reports that Aurea Soto Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.

The second-grader from Durham had started feeling sick in late May and was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure.

Relatives said her brain swelled before she went into a coma and eventually passed away.

Family members said they want to spread the message that children are not immune to the virus and that people should take the pandemic seriously.