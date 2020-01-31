State awards education grants to Carteret County Schools

To improve school safety and security, Carteret County Schools will use four new grants to help fund equipment and hire more employees.

The Department of Public Instruction's Center for Safer Schools awarded the Carteret County School System the four grants totaling about $170,000.

Each grant will help fund something different. One grant for $78,000 will be used to help provide a licensed therapist to help students and families in crisis. The therapist will primarily work at Bridges Alternative School.

More than $47,000 from another grant will be used to add security cameras at Morehead City Elementary School, and school zone flashing lights improvements at four other schools.

Carteret County Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said, "As a school system there is nothing we do more important than keeping kids safe, so it means everything that the center for safer schools and our local law enforcement that we partner with, to keep to keep our kids safe."

The third grant will be used to provide training for staff on crisis prevention, and the last grant covers the salary of a school resource officer at Morehead City Middle School.

