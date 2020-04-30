State auditor says Greene Co. manager should be disciplined for "unethical act"

The state auditor says an Eastern Carolina county manager should be disciplined for what is being called an "unethical act".

State Auditor Beth Wood this morning released an investigative report on Greene County government.

In the 15-page report, it says County Manager Kyle DeHaven asked the county's public works director to get a vendor to reissue an invoice with a later date. The change was needed because there wasn't enough money in the current budget year to pay the bill, according to the report.

After consulting with colleagues in other counties and the state Treasurer's Local Government Commission, the report says DeHaven changed his mind and verbally told the finance officer to post the expenditure in the correct fiscal year, which didn't happen.

In response to the auditor's investigation, Greene County says there was "a momentary lapse in ethical judgment" and that the county manager recognized the mistake and corrected it. "We believe this event represented an isolated incidence which can be classified as a mistake, not a pattern of behavior," the county letter went on to say.

In addition to recommending DeHaven be disciplined, the auditor also says the county manager, along with all county employees, should go through ethics training.

To read the entire investiagtive report on Greene County, you can click here.