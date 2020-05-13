State announces new food program to benefit families in need

State officials announced a new program to help families while school buildings remained closed.

Mandy Cohen, State Health and Human Services Secretary, announced a new program Wednesday that will help families enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs receive benefits at home.

"With school buildings being closed, we needed to make sure that the children who get most of their meals at school have enough to eat," said Cohen. "The new program starting today, provides families who utilize the free and reduced lunch programs at school with extra help buying groceries and putting food on the table."

Starting Wednesday, the program will give families about $370 in benefits per child over two installments.

Families who already receive food and nutrition benefits will receive additional funds on their EBT card. "PEBT" families who are new to the program will receive a card with funds in the mail in mid-to-late May.

Cohen also said families do not need to apply for the program. Those who were already enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs, will automatically receive the new funds.