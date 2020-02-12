State Senate leader complaint focuses on house sale, payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A retired campaign reform group leader has lodged an ethics complaint alleging a powerful North Carolina state senator improperly benefited financially from the purchase and sale of a townhouse.
Senate leader Phil Berger's campaign called allegations filed Wednesday by Bob Hall before the Legislative Ethics Committee ``smears.''
The campaign said the transactions were pre-approved by state officials.
Hall already asked the State Board of Elections to investigate late last year.
The focus is upon a Raleigh house that Berger and his wife bought in 2016 and sold in December.
The home was sold to a lobbyist who is the son of one of Berger's former top lieutenants in the Senate.