State Fire Marshal delivers smoke alarms in Lenoir & Wayne Counties

Smoke Alarms were delivered to fire departments in the east Wednesday as the state gets ready to kick off its annual campaign, Smoke Alarm Saturday.

Normally, the first Saturday in June is when firefighters across the state canvass communities by going door to door, properly installing smoke alarms in homes and making sure everyone's is working properly. However this year, COVID-19 is prompting the state Fire Marshal's office to spread the event out between June and September, so that firefighters are not going into multiple people's homes back-to-back.

State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey visited four departments in Lenoir and Wayne counties, delivering the smoke alarms and thanking first responders for their work.