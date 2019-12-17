Cheers, fan tributes greet ‘Rise of Skywalker’ at premiere

“The Rise of Skywalker," the latest film in the “Star Wars” franchise, has been greeted with a standing ovation at its world premiere Monday in Hollywood.

Director J.J. Abrams told the audience, which included Mark Hamill and Steven Spielberg, that he was “mostly terrified” to show the film, which is the conclusion of the third “Star Wars” trilogy.

Monday’s elaborate premiere, which included Stormtroopers marching and droids on the arrivals carpet, is the first time anyone outside a select group has seen the film.

“Rise of Skywalker" arrives in theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.