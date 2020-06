Starbucks has officially opened in Kinston.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy posted on his Facebook page that the Starbucks opened at 5:30 a.m. Photos on his Facebook page show a line of cars wrapped around the building waiting in the drive-thru line.

For now, the store will be offering drive-thru, takeout and limited outdoor seating because of COVID-19. The store is located on West Vernon Avenue.