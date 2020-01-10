UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown after a report of an armed suspect outside the base.

Base spokesman Lt. Brandon Hanner says officials Friday morning are assisting local law enforcement in searching for the suspect.

All MacDill gates to the base have been reopened except for the one closest to the location where the suspect was seen.

News outlets report traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

