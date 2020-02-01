Spark for sit-in movement began 60 years ago in NC

Festivities are being held this weekend to remember the 60th anniversary of when four black students at a North Carolina schools pawned the civil rights sit-in movement.

The North Carolina A&T State University students sought service at Woolworth's on Feb. 1, 1960. It took almost six months before Woolworth agreed to allow African Americans to eat at the lunch counter.

The two students who are still living attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday at the North Carolina A&T campus in Greensboro.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum also planned its annual dinner and awards gala on Saturday evening.