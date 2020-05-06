Southside seniors pick up caps and gowns

It was a special moment Wednesday as seniors at a Beaufort County high school picked up their cap and gown for graduation.

Teachers lined up along the entrance and outside of Southside High School to show their support for the 2020 graduating class.

Teachers held up signs and cheered on their students as they pulled up.

Due to COVID-19 students are going to online classes. The school's principal, Rick Anderson, said they wanted to show their support for the students and wanted to make it memorable for them in this tough time. "This year has been such a difficult time for so many seniors and they have missed out on so many things. Your heart breaks for them because there is so many life events with proms, spring sports and things they missed out on. So we want to make it memorable and exciting for them."

Southside graduation is set for Saturday, June 13th on the football field but Anderson says they are going to keep monitoring the current situation with social distancing and they also have several back up scenarios, one of which is a drive through graduation.

