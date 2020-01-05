Southport-Fort Fisher ferry set to close for three months

A popular North Carolina ferry route is set to close for three months to allow crews to perform repairs.

The StarNews reports the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry beginning Monday to update ramp equipment at both ferry terminals.

The department's ferry division said contractors expect work on the approximately $3 million project should be done by early April.

The closure will be a headache for tourists and commuters.

What was a 30-minute trip over the water could take an hour-plus by road.

