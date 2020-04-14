Southeast Plastics in New Bern makes & donates protective equipment for CarolinaEast

More and more businesses are doing their part to help and protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeast Plastics in New Bern specializes in engraving and print plastic sheets.

The company has made and donated several face shields and also an intubation box to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The box will act as a protective shield between the patient and staff, which will decrease the risk of transmission.

The clear plastic cube covers the patient's head and has two holes for the doctor to perform the procedure.

CarolinaEast staff say they are very grateful for the company's help in protecting their staff.

