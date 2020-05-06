South Lenoir seniors write encouraging song, "It's Gonna Be Okay"

Lenoir County Schools, like all other schools have had to cancel events and activities for the rest of the school year because of COVID-19.

It's easy for seniors to get discouraged during this time, but a group of students in Lenoir County wanted to do something to let other seniors know, it's going to be okay.

Seniors at South Lenoir High School aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic discourage them.

Ethan Cahoon, Avery Harper and Arielle Winn wrote and created a song called, "It's Gonna Be Okay," to help encourage other seniors.

“With us seniors not being able to have a normal senior year with graduation, senior walk, awards day and all that stuff so I feel like it would be good to take all those events and put them in a song. Not only does it describe those events but encourages other seniors around the world and country that it’s going to be okay at the end,” said Cahoon.

Harper said, “It’s very easy to get discouraged in this time for not just seniors but for anybody. And so I think this is a good way to encourage people and bring positivity in everybody’s lives.”

And Winn says, "This song I feel like is a perfect message during this time. Whenever we have things that bring us down, to be together to show that we are not alone is really moving.”

The seniors said now is not the time to ask why.

They want other students to know that this is temporary and we will get through it.

Since they posted their YouTube video online of their song, it's received over 4,000 hits.

You can listen to the song by clicking on the related link.

