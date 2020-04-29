South Central seniors pick up caps & gowns

Hundreds of local high school seniors picked up their caps and gowns as graduations are now just weeks away.

Staff at South Central high school in Pitt County greeted students and their families curbside to distribute caps and gowns to the nearly 400 graduating seniors.

Students would normally pick up their caps and gowns in the cafeteria, but social distancing caused the school to change their plans.

Staff members lined the school exit and cheered for students after they picked up their graduation gear.

Principal Janarde Cannon says it was a way to recognize the students achievements, and reconnect with the kids and their families in person since schools shut down several weeks ago.

High school graduation ceremonies in Pitt County are currently scheduled for June fifth and sixth.

Canon says they're not sure at this point if they will be able to hold an in person graduation ceremony.

