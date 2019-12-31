"Sordid history" cited as judge blocks NC's voter ID law

The federal judge who blocked the newest version of a voter ID law in North Carolina cites the state's ``sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression'' as she ordered officials to not enforce the law in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs' decision was issued Tuesday and prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide ID.

But Republican legislative leaders have asked North Carolina's Department of Justice to appeal.

The federal court had advised last week that Biggs would formally block the ID requirement until a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others is resolved.

NC Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger issued a statement saying, "It is absolutely ridiculous that the judge would accuse the bill sponsors – including an African American Democrat – of being racist. The voters saw the need for voter ID and approved the constitutional amendment. The legislature, acting on the will of the people, enacted one of the broadest voter ID laws in the nation. Now this lawsuit, and last-minute ruling, have sowed additional discord and confusion about the voting process."

