Some voice concerns over crowd size at the Big Rock Tournament

Calls on social media for the Big Rock Tournament to adhere to Gov. Cooper’s 25-person capacity in phase two have grown after NBA star Michael Jordan’s 442-pound grab on day two of the tournament drew attention at the docks.

Instead of folks gathered at the daily weigh-ins, they’ve been pushed behind a fence across the street where they squish together to catch a glimpse of a big fish, and an even bigger star,” read one social media post in part.

The concerns come as a judge in Alamance County ruled in favor of the state Thursday afternoon in the case against Ace Speedway. The court ruled a temporary restraining order to limit the track’s crowd size to 25 people.

“A lot of the people that fish, fish together, know each other, they’re friends and family,” said Big Rock Executive Director Crystal Hesmer, “So, we didn’t feel like we were bringing anything together that had never been done or that wasn’t already being done in quarantine. Certainly 60 miles offshore is a pretty good way to social distance.”

Hesmer said the tournament has gone on as scheduled this week, and that the board just took longer to decide to have it as planned, although they’ve canceled many of the events to try and limit the crowd size.

“To make sure that people are staying apart and safe, we’re also asking people to wear masks but, it’s their personal choice,” said Hesmer.

The Carteret County Health Department also voiced concern over large gatherings of people, in general. In a statement sent to WITN News, they urged businesses and event spaces to adhere to the governor’s 25-person capacity.