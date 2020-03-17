Some fitness centers in the east close amid COVID-19

A few popular gyms in the east are taking precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orange Theory Fitness Studio in Greenville is closing its doors until march 31st.

The gym focuses on group fitness classes and previously made adjustments to their class schedules to allow for more cleaning before closing altogether.

Also locking up is the ECU Student Recreation Center, which closed, along with the rest of the university campus, until further notice.

Another large gym, Planet Fitness, is offering its members an option to remain active by live-streaming daily "work-in" classes on its Facebook page.