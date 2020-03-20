Some eastern Carolina beaches have closed while others remain open

While several beaches have closed due to concerns over coronavirus, others remain open for now.

One beach that is still open is North Topsail Beach, where Friday’s warm weather and sunny skies brought many people out.

Beachgoer Carol Geller says she’s, “Just staying at home. Wandered out today to get a little sunshine.”

North Topsail Beach Mayor Pro Tem JoAnn McDermon says, “We are concerned that if other local beaches are closing that may drive people here. But as another alderman reported today, it looks like there’s rain in the forecast for the next couple days. So I don’t want to overreact.“

Neighboring Surf City closed its beaches Friday morning, when people were already out.

Brianna Vincent says, “I had to like jump over a traffic cone to get off the beach when I was like walking down.”

Enforcement of keeping people off miles of coast is challenging, law enforcement says, but in Surf City, people will be deterred because public beach access parking lots are blocked off.

Vincent says, “I wanted to have a nice day at the beach, but better safe than sorry I guess.”

Emerald Isle has blocked off parking lots and closed all public beach accesses as well. Carteret County did the same with county owned beaches.

